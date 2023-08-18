Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opens its doors to a new exhibition

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (RVAC) hosted its latest exhibition opening on Thursday (Aug. 17), highlighting five artists and bringing a variety of styles to the gallery.

The new exhibit comes just over a week after the last one closed — highlighting several new artists, two of which are local Revelstokians. The latest exhibit will be in the gallery for about a month before its close in September.

Starting out in the main gallery was Alexandra Goodall and Danielle Savage’s Migration Parade: Holon exhibition.

Goodall and Savage’s work included large-scale installations that have sound and lighting elements. Attendees of last year’s LUNA Fest may recognize the pieces, as several of the sculptures were in the United Church.

Savage is an electroacoustic sound artist, while Goodall is a sculptural textile artist. With embedded motion sensors and speakers, the pieces react as much to the viewer’s presence as much as the viewer does to the art.

Savage said that the idea developed out of the artist’s interest in collectives and was developed over a number of years. Savage explained that one of the most prominent sounds in the audio that the viewer hears is a bed of frog noises that she recorded while in South America.

Staying true to the role of collectives, the sounds vary in type, length, and the effect that Savage used on them. Savage explained how she and Goodall’s work started to come together, which all came back to the collective.

“The individual within the collective and the collective within the individual and that sort of led us to explore just collaborating on our first sculptures,” said Savage.

Goodall’s work with the sculptures had to be a physical representation of a match to Savage’s sounds. Goodall spoke about what themes she considered while working on the project.

“A group can be the most beautiful thing in the world,” said Goodall, adding later “but it can also be an absolutely terrifying one.”

The result was a visual that feels at once comfortable and beautiful, with an audio that sounds familiar and foreign.

Gallery one hosted Sarah Hope from Salmon Arm. Hope’s exhibit, The Beauty of Grief: Embracing Impermanence, is inspired by grief and the various stages of it. Hope’s style involved paper making, sound and lighting, and recycled natural elements.

Sophie Rose’s Full Bloom exhibit (her first exhibition ever) highlights the use of dried flowers and embroidery to make feminine figures and mountain scapes in the second gallery.

“In each one of my pieces, I aim to express my profound appreciation for the natural environment and the connection I feel to the land through flowers,” said Rose in her artist statement.

Finally, local potter, Ariel Plant, had her Floral Fixation exhibition on display in the third gallery. Plant’s work combined her love of pottery with her fondness for flowers. She explained how the two intersect in her artist statement.

“Both involve working with the earth and the elements as well as encourage appreciation of shape, colour and texture,” said Plant.

There’s no mistaking the work that has gone into Plant’s pieces as an entire wall is devoted to many small vases with individual flower arrangements.

The exhibition will be on display until Sep. 10.

