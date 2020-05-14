Revelstoke volunteers sew almost 1,000 face masks to fight COVID-19

The masks are free with a donation to the food bank

Kate Baron models one of the cloth masks volunteers are busy sewing. (Facebook)

A group of Revelstoke ladies said they have sewed almost 1,000 face masks since March.

The masks are free with a donation to the food bank.

Lori Anderson, one of the sewers, said its been a way to give back to the community.

“And keep my sewing chops up,” she said.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

Although Anderson said she’s been sewing for more than 50 years, this is the first time she has made face masks. Anderson is spending all her free time making masks, sewing from dawn to dusk.

“I just break for lunch and dinner.”

Lori Anderson is one of the multiple volunteers in Revelstoke sewing face masks for free. (Facebook)

Anderson said the group will probably stop making masks by the end of June as the project is getting pricey, even though she noted many Revelstokians are donating fabric.

One aspect of the pandemic that has been emphasized, said Anderson, is how important it is to stay home if sick.

“People are recognizing the need to protect themselves and others.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke reopens some public spaces; not skate park or playgrounds

Prior to COVID-19, Anderson said people had gotten lax and would still go to work if sick.

Hopefully, this global health crisis changes that, she said.

“It’s important to always have a masks in your purse or backpack as well. Just in case.”

According to the federal government, wearing a homemade mask has not been proven to offer protection to the person wearing it and is not a substitute for physical distancing and handwashing.

However, the government notes masks can be an additional measure taken to protect others. When worn properly, a mask or face covering can reduce the spread of the virus, which can proliferate through droplets.

Some airlines, such as Air Canada, have made it mandatory that travelers prove they have a suitable face covering prior to boarding.

When new masks are ready, Anderson posts on the Revelstoke Community Facebook page and can be picked up outside her door in Columbia Park.

