Rendering of what Farwell Splash park will look like. (Facebook)

Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The splash park should open this summer

The city will soon issue a tender for the construction of a splash pad at Farwell Park. The contract will include construction of the splash pad, all concrete work, water play components, waterworks, sewer, drain, holding reuse tank, walkway and drywell. The splash park is scheduled to open this summer. The tender will be issued March 25.

The Farwell Splash Park will be located at the end of 1st Street, in place of the wading pool which closed in 2013. While the project has been in the works for around four years, serious consideration and action has occurred just over the past year.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Farwell Splash Park set for construction in spring 2019

 

The park should be open for this summer. (Facebook)

Previous story
UPDATE: Explosive Disposal Unit have cleared scene where ‘live grenade’ discovered
Next story
Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Just Posted

Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The splash park should open this summer

Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is playing the Last Drop

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Revelstoke roads and weather

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Second Kelowna detective dog joins fight to combat invasive mussels

K9 Major will be on the road starting this month, hunting for quagga and zebra mussels

No cause yet for grassfire near Kamloops

Fire was about 1.8 hectares in size

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Case made for free tampon dispeners in schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Most Read