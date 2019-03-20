Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The city will soon issue a tender for the construction of a splash pad at Farwell Park. The contract will include construction of the splash pad, all concrete work, water play components, waterworks, sewer, drain, holding reuse tank, walkway and drywell. The splash park is scheduled to open this summer. The tender will be issued March 25.

The Farwell Splash Park will be located at the end of 1st Street, in place of the wading pool which closed in 2013. While the project has been in the works for around four years, serious consideration and action has occurred just over the past year.

