Revelstoke Women’s Shelter providing art kits to vulnerable women

The program to offers support during COVID-19

By Lisa Cyr

Since the beginning of May, the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter has disbursed over 20 art kits to women and their children in this community.

The art kits, which are funded through the shelter’s new COVID-19 social response program, are part of the shelter’s larger women’s outreach program, Moving Forward.

The shelter recently received funds from the Columbia Basin Trust to offer social support to isolated or vulnerable men and women in the community during the pandemic and beyond through its peer group support groups and individual outreach, which provides support in obtaining essential goods such as food, prescriptions and more.

A child enjoying watercolour paint provided by the shelter. (Submitted)

“The idea emerged as a way to continue our art program online. Providing individuals, children and families with the supplies to explore creativity and connection while at home, and seeing the excitement in the Moving Forward community has inspired me to keep expanding the art kit program for any Revelstoke family,” said Moving Forward coordinator, Anneliese Neweduk.

For one mother, the kit has provided her with an activity she can do with her daughter. “I am so grateful for this art kit,” she said. “Not only does it provide me with art supplies I could otherwise not afford, it also gives me some fun activities I can do with my daughter since she is not able to go back to day care or pre-school yet.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke library opening for curbside pickup June 2

READ MORE: City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

The kits vary based on family size and can include anything from watercolour paints and paper, acrylic paint, canvases, paintbrushes, adult and children’s colouring books, and more, and are one of the many services offered through the Moving Forward program.

Moving Forward also offers weekly yoga classes via zoom, and has recently moved its art classes and ukulele sessions to zoom as well. The program offers self-care tips through its mailing list, as well as other occasional workshops, such as vision board making.

More recently, the program also started providing clients with small tomato and herb pots as well as strawberry starts (upon request), and also released its cook book, which is made up of recipes from transition house clients, staff and program participants. Download the cookbook: http://revelstokewomensshelter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Moving-Forward-2020-Cookbook-web.pdf

The program is open to any woman in the community who feels she could benefit from a supportive group setting. Women interested in the program should contact Anneliese Neweduk, Coordinator: movinforward@telus.net or phone 250 814 8387.

Any woman wishing to flee an abusive situation should call the 24 hour crisis line: 250 837 1111.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artswomen shelters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Just Posted

Resident nudges Revelstoke to install new turtle crossing signs

The city said Red Devil Hill has been without turtle crossing signage for roughly one year

2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said they are continuing to improve Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter providing art kits to vulnerable women

The program to offers support during COVID-19

Three-storey, multi-use development proposed for 2nd St. W

A condition of the development permit is to secure more off site parking or pay around $60,000

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Footage shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

Most Read