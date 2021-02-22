Revelstoke Youth Advisory Committee seeking feedback for action plan update

The online survey results ask about past projects and future priorities

The City of Revelstoke’s Youth Advisory Committee is currently looking for input as they work to update the Youth Action Plan.

The Youth Action Plan was initially created in 2011 and later updated in 2014 as a way of assessing community need while addressing gaps and priorities for youth in our community.

Long-term community planning requires reliable, up-to-date information in order to put forth a clear and progressive youth vision for the community.

With this in mind, updating the Youth Action Plan will provide local youth serving organizations, businesses, clubs and non-profits a better understanding of our current needs and allow all of us to better support youth in our community.

The following is a community-based survey which will provide you an opportunity to reflect on past successes in each of these areas, while also helping identify current priorities. It should take no more than 15 minutes.

Find the survey here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfQNTt4PT4k3lwgoSJNAgScspbj1eh0RcbxgIE6R6f4TA5KzQ/viewform

