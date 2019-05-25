Revelstoke youth join Fridays for Our Future world-wide rallies

Youth gathered in front of Revelstoke City Hall for the third time to call on the governments of the world to take climate action. There were students of all ages from multiple schools and signs in both English and French. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
At around 12:10 the students gathered on the steps for a group photo and many spoke about what we should be doing to stop climate change including not buying products that have palm oil and reducing and reusing instead of recycling. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Students marched from the high school to gather at City Hall for the rally. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Signs read “We have no planet B”, “One Earth one chance”, and “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
This was the third time students in Revelstoke have joined students around the world in the Fridays for Our Future campaign. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The Revelstoke rally saw signs in both French and English. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Some signs were created at the event, some were created ahead of time. (Jocelyn doll/Revelstoke Review)

The youth and children of Revelstoke stepped out on May 24 to call for action on climate change.

High school students marched from the highschool. Other elementary students also joined them in front of city hall.

READ MORE: Climate change rally on steps of Revelstoke City Hall

READ MORE: B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

The rally was part of an international movement started by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who began holding solitary demonstrations outside Swedish parliament last year.

Youth across Canada and around the world rallied.

Thunberg called on youths to “get angry and transform anger into action”.

The next event planned for the Fridays for our Future movement is a world wide strike on September 20. The kids are asking the adults to get involved in their movement.

Previous story
Emergency funds for High Level, Alta. evacuees to start flowing by Monday
Next story
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall

Just Posted

Revelstoke Maternity Project survey available now

Researchers want to know about the Revelstoke maternity experience

Revelstoke youth join Fridays for Our Future world-wide rallies

They want action against climate change

Puttin’ on the Foil playing the Last Drop tonight

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Don’t miss out on another great… Continue reading

Chance of thunderstorms in Revelstoke this evening

Roads and weather today

Growls and Hugs for May 22

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

VIDEO: Protesters in Penticton gather to rally against sleeping-on-sidewalk bylaw

The proposed bylaw would outlaw sitting or lying on the city’s downtown sidewalks

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

Okanagan woman celebrates 101 years young on the back of a Harley Davidson

Last Saturday Violet Madeline celebrated 101 years. A member of the Lower… Continue reading

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

Raptors currently lead the playoff series 3-2, and a win Saturday would vault them into NBA finals

PHOTOS: First responders in Fernie rescue baby owl who fell from nest

The baby owl’s inability to fly back to its nest prompted a rescue by first responders

Lake Country joins celebration of local government professionals

The district joined communities across the province by planting a new tree

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

Most Read