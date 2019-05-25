Revelstoke youth join Fridays for Our Future world-wide rallies

The youth and children of Revelstoke stepped out on May 24 to call for action on climate change.
High school students marched from the highschool. Other elementary students also joined them in front of city hall.
The rally was part of an international movement started by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who began holding solitary demonstrations outside Swedish parliament last year.
Youth across Canada and around the world rallied.
Thunberg called on youths to “get angry and transform anger into action”.
The next event planned for the Fridays for our Future movement is a world wide strike on September 20. The kids are asking the adults to get involved in their movement.