Revelstoke youth join Fridays for Our Future world-wide rallies

Youth gathered in front of Revelstoke City Hall for the third time to call on the governments of the world to take climate action. There were students of all ages from multiple schools and signs in both English and French. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) At around 12:10 the students gathered on the steps for a group photo and many spoke about what we should be doing to stop climate change including not buying products that have palm oil and reducing and reusing instead of recycling. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Students marched from the high school to gather at City Hall for the rally. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Signs read “We have no planet B”, “One Earth one chance”, and “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) This was the third time students in Revelstoke have joined students around the world in the Fridays for Our Future campaign. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Revelstoke rally saw signs in both French and English. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Some signs were created at the event, some were created ahead of time. (Jocelyn doll/Revelstoke Review)

The youth and children of Revelstoke stepped out on May 24 to call for action on climate change.

High school students marched from the highschool. Other elementary students also joined them in front of city hall.

The rally was part of an international movement started by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who began holding solitary demonstrations outside Swedish parliament last year.

Youth across Canada and around the world rallied.

Thunberg called on youths to “get angry and transform anger into action”.

The next event planned for the Fridays for our Future movement is a world wide strike on September 20. The kids are asking the adults to get involved in their movement.