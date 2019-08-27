Revelstoke’s annual Emergency Services Food Drive coming up Sept. 17

Community Connections has a wish list of most needed items

The Emergency Services Food Drive is Community Connections Food Bank’s largest annual initiative to raise food donations and bring awareness to hunger within our community.

For one night only on Tuesday, Sept. 17 Emergency Service crews will team up with local groups and take to the streets to fight back against hunger.

This door-to-door campaign helps to fill the food bank’s shelves for the upcoming months. Each year, 25 per cent of food for the entire year is raised during this important food drive.

Community Connections’ Food Bank provides food for over 250 local households each year – 30 per cent of recipients are children.

Food insecurity is a harsh reality for many in Revelstoke. The food bank relies solely on funding and donations; they can’t do this without the community!

Diet-related illness in the general population is on the rise and is especially the case in lower-income populations who frequent food banks.

In order to prioritize healthy offerings, we have a “wish list” of food items that are most needed.

As always, financial donations are welcome and will be used to purchase healthy, perishable foods such as fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy.

If you will be away during the event or have been missed, please drop off food donations at Save-On Foods in our donation bin or at the Community Connections main office (314- 2nd Street St East) Monday to Friday during office hours.

In addition to the door-to-door campaign, Save-On- Foods and Southside Market accepts $2 donations at their tills year round– ask a cashier to add it to your grocery bill to help the cause.

Listen for the sirens, raid your cupboards and give food to help feed those in need!

For more information or to see how you can get involved, please visit community-connections.ca.

WISH LIST

In general, we ask that all food items must be in good condition (nothing that’s past its expiry date, no dented or damaged cans and no unlabelled items).

Canned tomatoes

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Dried and/or canned soup

Pasta and sauces

Canned tuna and salmon

Peanut butter and other nut butters

Rice and grains

Cereal

Personal care items – bathroom tissue, soap, toothpaste, shampoo etc.

Pet food

Please note that the food bank cannot accept home canned products or items that have been partially used.

