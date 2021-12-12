In 2019 the Community Christmas Dinner took place at the Catholic Church. In 2020 the event was delivery and pick-up only, due to the pandemic. This year the committee is once again offering the chance for a sit down dinner, at the Community Centre. However, preregistration is required as only 100 people will be allowed to attend in person. (Photo via Facebook-Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner)

Revelstoke’s Community Christmas Dinner returning in-person

There will be seating for 100 people, delivery and take-out available

The Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner is returning to a sit-down dinner, as well as delivery this year.

The 27th annual event was delivery only last year due to the pandemic, however, in-person dinner is scheduled for Christmas Day, Dec. 25, from 1-3 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

Seating will be limited to 100 people and all COVID protocols will be in place.

Dinner can be picked up from 12-1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required by Dec. 18. Reserve online here or pick up a form from Community Connections or Mountain Goodness Natural Foods. You can also contact Melissa Kennedy at 250-200-0404 or email RCDVC2021@gmail.com.

To volunteer for the event contact Jill at 250-683-8228.

