Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cases skyrocket – again

Downtown Revelstoke on March 31. COVID-19 cases have jumped recently in the communitiy. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

COVID-19 cases are significantly increasing in Revelstoke.

From March 21 to 27, there were 18 cases, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

This is a notable increase from two the week prior. By comparison, while new cases in Revelstoke have skyrocketed, other nearby communities reported zero, such as Golden.

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced today (March 31) that they will close for the season due to staff catching COVID-19 and subsequent staffing issues. The resort was originally scheduled to stay open until April 5.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across B.C. in what the province has characterized as a third wave. B.C. announced 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, as of Wednesday (March 31).

The count breaks down to 385 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health authority region, 458 in Fraser Health, 47 in Island Health, 64 in Interior Health and 60 in Northern Health.

Health Minister Adrian Dix reiterated the importance of non-essential travel today in a briefing.

“Right now, no one should be traveling for leisure or vacation outside of your local communities or regions. The risk for all of us is too great, which means any of our usual travel and holiday weekend gatherings need to be put on hold.”

The province brought in new restrictions this week, including banning indoor dining, canceling group fitness classes and closing religious meetings.

A total of 1,458 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been a total of 100,048 cases, of which 91,066 have recovered.

Coronavirus