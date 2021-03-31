Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cases skyrocket – again

COVID-19 cases are significantly increasing in Revelstoke.
From March 21 to 27, there were 18 cases, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.
This is a notable increase from two the week prior. By comparison, while new cases in Revelstoke have skyrocketed, other nearby communities reported zero, such as Golden.
The Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced today (March 31) that they will close for the season due to staff catching COVID-19 and subsequent staffing issues. The resort was originally scheduled to stay open until April 5.
Coronavirus
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here