Revelstoke’s fire chief resigns

Revelstoke’s fire chief Dwayne Voykin has resigned.

Voykin dedicated over 23 years to Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, nine as a volunteer firefighter, and 14 as a career firefighter which included roles as training officer and assistant chief duties.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Revelstoke as a volunteer firefighter, career firefighter and last of all as fire chief, spanning over the last 23 years,” Voykin said in a news release from the city.

Career fire fighters, Roger Echlin and David Mohn, will continue their assistant fire chief duties as an interim measure until the fire chief position can be posted and filled.

“As sad as I am to see the resignation of fire chief Dwayne Voykin.” stated Mayor Gary Sulz, in a news release. “I am grateful for the service that he has given to the City of Revelstoke, both as fire chief and as a long-time firefighter. On behalf of city council, I would like to wish Dwayne all the best in his future endeavors.”

Voykin will complete his services with fire rescue during the next few weeks.

