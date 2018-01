Magnus Duddy was born on Jan. 2 at Queen Victoria Hospital

Revelstoke’s first baby of 2018 was born on January 2 just after 12:40 p.m. at Queen Victoria Hospital.

Magnus Duddy is Christa and Matt Duddy’s third child.

He weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz.

The family is now at home and Magnus’ older siblings, Maddox, 7, and Solan, 4, say they really enjoy having a younger brother.

