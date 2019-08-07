Revelstoke’s first legal cannabis shop opens

The first legal retailer cannabis store in Revelstoke opened during the August long weekend.

Chad Hollett, one of the owners of Summit Cannabis Co. said they have gotten a good reception thus far. He said they have had roughly 150 customers per day.

The store is open everyday.

Hollett, along with his co owner, Colin Murray, also opened another cannabis store the same day in Fernie, B.C. Prior to this, they owned medical cannabis stores in various locations, such as Banff, Alberta.

Hollett said the store in Revelstoke has been in the works since 2017.

He continued that the clientele so far visiting Summit Cannabis Co. isn’t always what you think.

“They’re usually in their late 50’s and very excited to try it.”

The shop was originally going to be a Starbuds but due to a change of ownership, that plan was scrapped.

Summit Cannabis Co. sells flowered cannabis, oils, pre-rolls and smoking paraphernalia.

