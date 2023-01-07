Revelstoke’s most valuable properties: BC Assessment

After a year of ups and downs in the housing market in Revelstoke, BC Assessment released their top 100 most valued homes in the Kootenay-Columbia region — of which, nine Revelstoke homes are listed.

The list has some changes from previous years. One notable absence is the Bighorn Lodge in MacKenzie Court, which was not classified as a single-family residence. Bighorn swept the top spot in previous years, leaving room for other properties to take the top spot this year. With Bighorn excluded from the list, most properties have moved up in the overall list, but some have shifted in placement relative to the other properties.

1) 3671 Catherwood Rd. – $5,452,000

Without Bighorn, this property, classified by BC Assessments as an acreage, stepped into the top spot after coming in second last year. The home’s value is up nearly $280,000 since its assessment last year, which came in at $5,153,000. The property was 9th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

2) 1760 Westerburg Rd. – $4,772,000

This property, classified as an acreage, is up two spots on the list from last year. With a $206,000 increase in value from its previous assessment, which was valued at $4,566,000, the home has had a big jump in value throughout the year. The property was 13th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

3) 1944 Leidloff Rd. – $4,732,000

The home switched places this year with the Westerburg residence listed above. While $40,000 splits the two properties on this list, the Leidloff residence actually decreased in value from the previous year. Last year, the property, classified as an acreage, was valued at $4,956,000, which is $224,000 more than what BC Assessments said in 2021. The property was 14th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

4) 4785 Airport Way – $4,417,000

The acreage is up one spot on the list, but held in place compared to the other homes from last year. With last year’s assessment of the property coming in at $4,351,000, the acreage gained $66,000 in value, according to its BC Assessment. The property was 20th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

5) 31-2080 MacKenzie Crt – $3,719,000

This property is up two spots from last year, topping the MacKenzie Court properties. However, despite the increase in position, BC Assessment decreased the value of the home from last year. With the assessment of the property coming in at $3,906,000 last year, BC Assessment decreased the value of the property by $187,000. The property was 41st in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

6) 3-2080 MacKenzie Crt – $3,586,000

This property, like the one above, is also up two spots on the list from last year. Valued at $3,842,000 last year, this property has similarly seen a decrease in value of $256,000 by BC Assessment. The property was 47th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

7) 29-2080 MacKenzie Crt – $3,368,000

Down one spot from last year, this property has had the largest decrease in value in the BC Assessment list this year. From $3,961,000 last year, this property dropped by nearly $600,000 in value. The property was 65th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

8) 14-2080 MacKenzie Crt – $3,356,000

Up one spot on the list from last year, the property was valued at $3,531,000. BC Assessment listed the home with a $175,000 decrease this year. The property was 69th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

9) 11-2465 Monashee Crt – $3,194,000

The property is the only new one on the list. The land was bought in 2020 for $985,000. Since then, the residence was built as part of the latest neighbourhood being built near Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The property was 87th in the BC Assessment list of homes for the Kootenay Columbia district.

Monashee Court squeaking in is a fitting end to BC Assessment’s list. The new development near Revelstoke Mountain Resort continues the precedent set by MacKenzie Court, which is just below the neighbourhood on the mountain. The development is still in its early stages, but based on the framework of the construction around them, the new homes will soon be contenders for the BC Assessment list.

