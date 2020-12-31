Revelstoke’s Options for Sexual Health Clinic raising funds for nurse training

They would like to add new members to their team but they require specialization

The OPT clinic takes place on Wednesday evenings at the Selkirk Medical Group. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke’s Options for Sexual Health Clinic is raising funds to train some new nurses for their team.

The clinic has run once a week for over 20 years and offers confidential, non-judgmental sexual health care.

With additional training, nurses at the clinic are able to offer STI testing, treatment and counselling as well as contraceptive counselling and prescriptions.

The clinic is hoping to raise $2,500 to train new nurses in order to continue building their team. At the moment there are two nurses, some volunteers and a physician.

Rosetta Mitchell, one of the nurses at the clinic, said during the winter they might see 10-20 clients an evening and that though summer used to be slower it is picking up as well.

Most of the people who visit the clinic are in their 20s and 30s she said and many aren’t covered by BC Health Care. The clinic is a lower cost place to access sexual health resources, she said.

Other services offered at the clinic include cervical screening, pregnancy testing and counselling as well as general sexual information and referrals.

“We recognize the many barriers that people face in accessing comprehensive sexual health education and non-judgmental and pro-choice services and how intersectionality impacts access as well as how inequities multiply barriers for certain populations,” reads the GoFundMe page. “We strive to put our clients and patients first, ensuring they have access to the information and care they need.”

Make a donation to the clinic through GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/options-revelstoke-needs-your-help

The clinic is one of many across the province funded by Options for Sexual Health, a social-profit, registered society and charity in B.C.

