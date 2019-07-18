City staff inspect the Revelstoke’s skate park every week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s parks department proposes maintenance and inspection policy

The policy formally lays out inspection and response timelines

A policy surrounding city parks inspection and maintenance has been presented to Revelstoke’s Committee of the Whole.

City Public Works staff are responsible for six neighbourhood parks, eight landscaped parks and four undeveloped park site in the city, until now there has been no council-endorsed policy for inspection and maintenance practices of these parks.

“Policy is an important element within the overall risk management strategy of the City of Revelstoke,” said the staff report prepared by Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s successful property assessment appeal affects city’s budget

The 11-page policy describes high priority tasks as responses to hazards or critical failures of an item. Response time is within 24 hours of receiving notification and personnel will attend the site to review the issue and a the repair will be scheduled within a week.

Medium priority tasks are described as a response to a failure that will not affect services. The response time is three business days from receiving the notification and the repair will be scheduled within one month.

Low priority issues are described as response to non-critical failures, repairs, service and installation of items. Responses should be within five business days of receiving the notification and the fix should be scheduled within four months.

READ MORE: Revelstoke construction company applies for gravel pit for second time

According to the policy it is not feasible to have every city park inspected on a weekly or monthly basis. It proposes a an official schedule that will see the operations manager and/or a designate to inspect the park and determine necessary repairs:

  • weekly: skateboard and splash parks-though informal scans will be done daily while staff do other work in the park
  • monthly: playgrounds-though they will be scanned informally daily while staff are performing other duties in the park
  • bi-annually: sport courts, playing fields-to be inspected at the beginning and in the middle of the playing season, users will be encouraged to report defects during the season
  • annually: undeveloped park sites and trails-to be inspected in May every year

The policy includes inspection forms for workers to fill out.

“The proposed policy is consistent with current practice and as such can be adhered to using current budgeting, resources and staff,” the report said.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s parks department proposes maintenance and inspection policy

The policy formally lays out inspection and response timelines

Three wayfinding signage options presented to Revelstoke Committee of the Whole

The decision will be referred to a future council meeting

Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 17

Macpherson Orienteering July 20, 9 a.m. Join us for the third orienteering… Continue reading

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Arrest made in vandalism of the former home of man charged with South Okanagan murders

RCMP confirmed one person has been arrested in relation to the alleged vandalism

Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

According to a post by his family, Terry Isaac died on July 16

Two Okanagan robbers have been court charged

Paul Davis Houle and Tyler Brice Rathbone face break and enter charges

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase

Policing statistics show changing trends in rural community

Most Read