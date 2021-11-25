Revelstoke’s Taco Club hosting flood relief fundraiser

Today (Nov. 25) is the last day

The Taco Club recently added desert empanadas to their menu. (Photo via Facebook/The Taco Club)

The Taco Club is hosting a fundraiser for the flood victims in the Lower Mainland today!

A portion of all sales today will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross-BC Floods as well as the Extreme Weather Fund: 10 per cent of all restaurant sales and 50 per cent from every desert empanada sold, as well as any additional donations you might want to make.

“If you’re eating out this week, make it count!” they said.

