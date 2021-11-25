The Taco Club recently added desert empanadas to their menu. (Photo via Facebook/The Taco Club)

The Taco Club recently added desert empanadas to their menu. (Photo via Facebook/The Taco Club)

Revelstoke’s Taco Club hosting flood relief fundraiser

Today (Nov. 25) is the last day

The Taco Club is hosting a fundraiser for the flood victims in the Lower Mainland today!

A portion of all sales today will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross-BC Floods as well as the Extreme Weather Fund: 10 per cent of all restaurant sales and 50 per cent from every desert empanada sold, as well as any additional donations you might want to make.

“If you’re eating out this week, make it count!” they said.

READ MORE: Here comes Santa Claus: Community spirit committee spreads holiday cheer in Revelstoke

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodfundraiserRevelstoke

Previous story
Dog attack at West Kelowna park results in 2 dogs seized
Next story
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Greater Victoria man moved to Vancouver

Just Posted

The Taco Club recently added desert empanadas to their menu. (Photo via Facebook/The Taco Club)
Revelstoke’s Taco Club hosting flood relief fundraiser

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST) is helping woman entrepreneurs grow their technology-based businesses by introducing the Woman in Tech Entrepreneurship Mastermind Program. (Contributed-KAST)
New program designed to help women tech entrepreneurs in the Kootenays

Jake Wallace celebrates his goal against the Kamloops Storm, putting the Grizzlies temporarily in the lead in the third period. (Matt Timmins/Revelstoke Grizzlies)
Trevelyn nets overtime winner to beat Kamloops

Grizzly Plaza decorated for Christmas in 2017. (Alex Cooper/Revelstoke Review)
Here comes Santa Claus: Community spirit committee spreads holiday cheer in Revelstoke