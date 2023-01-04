Revelstoke’s Visual Art Centre to host first exhibition opening of the year

On Thursday (Jan. 5), Revelstoke’s Visual Arts Centre (RVAC) will host their first exhibition opening of 2023 — a first for the gallery that is often closed through the winter.

The new exhibition will be the first this year, after a hectic and successful string of gallery openings last year. Attendees can also look forward to some drinks, local food, and live music to accompany the new artwork. The gallery will host the exhibition opening from 5–8 p.m., highlighting five new artists.

Daniel Stewart’s new InfraRAD work will hang in the main gallery. Stewart’s work takes a reinvigorated look at action sport photography. Using an infrared lens, Stewart’s photos are a new take on photography content that Revlstokians are familiar with, but from a new perspective. Stewart views his work as the amalgamation between art and sport.

“I love using new technology and techniques to help present never-seen-before perspectives of the activity that I love to shoot,” said Stewart in a press release.

Side gallery one will host Jamie Kroeger’s A Part of Place exhibit. Reflecting on their time in the mountains in Canada, Kroeger uses their jewellery to consider the relationships between people and the world around them.

“By means of material, process and concept, I can create object-based narratives that offer another way of observing how a basic relationship to place can evolve into specific cultures and attitudes,” said Kroeger in a press release.

Sab Curtis’ Rewired exhibit will be hosted in side gallery two. Their paintings explore their rediscovery of creativity after a brain injury.

“Observing nature’s paths and patterns helps me better understand myself and my creative process has helped me comprehend the unplanned pivot in my life,” said Curtis in a press release.

Finally, Jenny Liski and Susie Kathol’s Echo Lake exhibition reflects how the two sisters bonded over the aquatic environment. The sisters revisited the lake last summer, which led to the creation of the exhibit. The sisters reflected on their experience from one particular day last summer.

“We both ended our day at the lake feeling inspired and we are excited for the opportunity to combine our contrasting forms of art as a cohesive and enveloping experience,” said Liski and Kathol in a press release.

The gallery starts tomorrow from 5–8, and runs from Jan. 5–29.

