Revelstoke’s Visual Arts Centre’s new gallery is Veri Peri themed

Ariel Plant, Meghan Porath, and Taylor Sandell at the opening of the new exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. (Zachary Delaney)

It was a successful opening for the new exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre’s (RVAC) Public Art Gallery, which featured over 30 pieces by local artists.

The RVAC’s latest exhibition features new work from over 30 local artists—all tasked with creating their art with the same theme. The theme was intentionally broad when RVAC director Meghan Porath invited artists to contribute to the Pantone Colour of the Year: Veri Peri. The three side galleries are filled with artists who contributed to theme by ensuring all their work included a specific shade of periwinkle.

Pantone is a company out of New York. They’re known for they’re colour-matching systems frequently used in graphic design. Every year, Pantone’s colour experts explore colour trends around the world. They examine trends in travel, fashion, design, and lifestyle influences that are popular around the world. The colour of the year is meant to be an expression of the current global culture. This year, the company’s experts chose “Very Peri,” as their Colour of the Year.

The artwork in the gallery ranges from paintings, to stained glass, to pottery. The former is the most common contribution by members, but there are still several other interesting pieces.

Those visiting the gallery are invited to pick up a periwinkle paint swatch and wander through the work and spotting where the artists included the colour.

Meghan Porath, director of the gallery, and Taylor Sandell, gallery administrator and attendant, worked hard to put the event together.

Also helping at the gallery opening was Ariel Plant, board member, who worked with the gallery to set up the event. Plant is also a potter with RVAC’s pottery guild. Plant’s work is featured in the member’s gallery with her own contribution to the Veri Peri pantone.

The Veri Peri member’s gallery will be on display until Sep. 1.

