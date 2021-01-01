Revelstoke’s year of the pandemic in photos

Montreal Canadiens alumni played Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. All Stars in January. The event was a fundraiser for minor hockey. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Ed Palasz, a former railway worker, spent hundreds of hours this winter restoring a Kalamazzo No. 2 Section Handcar that is now on display at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Secondary School drama students performed Dorothy in Wonderland last January. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

In February, skiers took part in the annual Team Scream at the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club. This year’s theme was time travel. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Columbia Park students sew a giant quilt for LUNA with messages to reduce, reuse and recycle to help the only earth we have. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Roughly 50 Revelstoke actors participated in Shrek the Musical last February. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Maeve McLeod training on a snowy morning at the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club before heading off the BC Winter Games. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

On Valentines Day, multiple couples say “I do” at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

In March the COVID-19 pandemic starts. While it rages and spreads, flowers peek through the snow downtown and bloom. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

In April, a mini parade of police cars, firetrucks and ambulances drove by Queen Victoria Hospital to support frontline health-care workers. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

With no tourists and little cash flow, many Revelstoke businesses struggled this spring. The Modern Bakery opened periodically to sell bread, even though flour was hard to find. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Most businesses closed this spring to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Chairs were piled on top of tables inside the Taco Club. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Since visitors were not allowed at Mt. Cartier Court, volunteers played tic-tac-toe with seniors through windows. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Two photographers tried to capture life in Revelstoke during in an era of physical distancing with a series of portraits. (Photo by Zoya Lynch)

BC Hydro released water over Revelstoke Dam spillway in May. The release was a small volume at roughly 170 cubic meters per second. (Photo by Tyson Nicholl)

In mid-May multiple businesses started to reopen after closing in March. Deb’s Barber Shop reopened May 19, when B.C. entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

On June 4, Revelstoke held a Black Lives Matter rally. It was organized by Aza Deschamps. The protesters gathered in Centennial Park, some carried signs and wore masks for protection from COVID-19. The rally was in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man that died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke RCMP estimated roughly 200 people attended the protest. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Finley Munro paints with a water gun as part of Free Arts in the Park programs this summer. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Chris Rubens and Jesse Johnston-Hill started First Light Farm this spring. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

While in-person events were cancelled due to COVID-19, Revelstoke still threw a parade for Grade 12 graduation. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

On the evening of June 23, the new graduates lined up in their caps and gowns in front of Begbie View Elementary. Revelstokians were invited to drive by the students and give them a honk and wave. Many vehicles were decorated with signs, photos and celebratory messages. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There were 63 graduates this year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band played outside Mount Cartier Court long-term care facility on Canada Day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Kids playing at Williamson Lake this summer during a heat wave. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

In August, the community rallied to save an eagle tangled in a tree. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Comet NEOWISE soared above Revelstoke this summer. It was one of the brightest comets in the northern hemisphere since the Hale-Bopp Comet in 1997. (Photo by Derek Potter)

Revelstoke’s Adrian Giacca teaches the next generation of skateboarders at a week long summer camp. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Summer fires in the U.S. made Revelstoke’s skies super hazy. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Old Soul Rebel’s Lola Whyte gives the final Guerrilla Gig performance in August. The show was on the river flats, downstream of Revelstoke. Guerrilla Gigs was a concert series of secret shows held at some of our city’s most iconic locations. There were eight concerts. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

When school started this fall, more emphases was placed on learning in outdoor classrooms due to COVID. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Marek Glowacki, 80, smashed two Canadian records in September at a track and field event in Vernon. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

An October house fire claimed the life of Revelstoke resident Sonya Riome. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s Helen Grace bumps elbows with Premier John Horgan during his visit to Revelstoke during the provincial election. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

A new non-profit after school program starts in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Afterschool Society focuses on spending time outside. school (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Mayor Gary Sulz (centre) cuts the ribbon for the new roundabout on Victoria Road in October. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Principle Andy Pfeiffer from Columbia Park Elementary dresses up for Halloween. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s Second World War veteran Walter Maki, 97, attended the Remembrance Day ceremony with his granddaughters. Numbers were restricted for attendance due to COVID-19. Regardless of the pandemic, Maki said it was important for him to attend. It was the first time he had left his home in over a year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)