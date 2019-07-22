Revelstokian calling on the city to clean up the Columbia River

Revelstokian Bernhard Ehmann is calling on the city to clean up the Columbia River down at Centennial Park. He submitted these photos of the junk with his letter to city council.

A Revelstoke citizen is calling on city council to clean up the Columbia River down at Centennial Park.

“We are blessed with having a wetland area, the Greendbelt, that would be the envy of any community, yet we are 20 years into the 21st Century with such a shameful disregard for the Columbia,” said Bernhard Ehmann in a letter to city council.

Ehmann says that the junk is clearly visible from the walking path along the river, and during low water periods described the mess as “appalling.”

He believes that the cleanup could be done with very little cost to the city, saying it would be a perfect project for the Columbia Basin Trust to fund.

He said that the cleanup would require the cooperation of BC Hydro and that long-reach equipment would be needed to do the job right.

“It would [be] a fine credit to the city to have such a cleanup accomplished,” Ehmann said.

The letter was submitted to the city July 2 and is on the agenda for acceptance for the July 23 meeting. What is done with the letter is up to city council.

 

