”Isolate for the love of humanity” sign in front of a house in Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Revelstokian creates Community Response Network to help during COVID-19 pandemic

Volunteers are offering to get groceries for those who can’t

A group of Revelstokians are rallying together to help the most vulnerable in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Cyr, coordinator for Revelstoke Community Response Network, is trying to organize a network designed to help those who need it.

The goal of the Revelstoke Community Response Network is to link together various local community members, agencies, governments and businesses. The aim of the network is to end adult abuse and neglect. Or in the case of a pandemic, helps those that cannot go outside by getting them groceries and dog walking.

READ MORE: First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

Cyr said before the coronavirus pandemic, there was already a need to help the vulnerable in Revelstoke, such as seniors and the disabled. COVID-19 is just helping spur that network into a reality.

Earlier this winter, Revelstoke local Sandra Gregory started the Facebook group Revelstoke Unstuck, designed to connect volunteers to others in the community that need help, such as shovelling their driveways.

READ MORE: Snow angels: Revelstokians shovel for those who can’t

Cyr said that group inspired her to create a coordinated community response that would includes Revelstoke agencies, such as paramedics and the food bank.

“We want everyone to thrive. No one should be forgotten,” she said.

The problem with trying to reach the most vulnerable in Revelstoke said Cyr is they are not necessarily on Facebook. She continued a coordinated community response would help reach those offline. By working with local agencies, such as parademics, Cyr said the organization will know who in Revelstoke needs help the most.

Two days ago, Cyr posted on Facebook looking for volunteers. She said in less than 24 hours almost 40 people offered to help.

“It’s really beautiful to see the community come together,” said Cyr.

“It’s moments like this that can bring out the best in people.”

Kat Cadegan said she reached out to Cyr because with the coronavirus crisis, people are focusing so much on themselves and what they individually need.

“I’m worried about the people living in the margins that are barely making it work as is,” she said.

“I think everyone needs to take a moment to pause and ask themselves – how can I help and who can I help?”

She continued that people can use the COVID-19 crisis to come together and not hoard supplies. Cadegan is a jeweller in Revelstoke and currently donating 35 per cent of her sales to a charity of the buyer’s choice.

Cyr said people have already reached out for help to the Revelstoke Community Response Network, such as needing food delivered.

When the COVID-19 crisis ends, Cyr hopes the Revelstoke Community Response Network will remain and continue providing guidance.

“It can be hard at times to ask for help and it takes courage to reach out. But it’s important to know there are many people in Revelstoke more than willing to help you,” said Cyr.

If interested in the program send an email to revycrn@gmail.com.

 

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Kelowna International Airport expects traffic volume to drop by 50 per cent

‘We dealt with something serious after 911, but this is different,’

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group made the announcement on Facebook March 17

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Summerland thrift store now closed

Concerns about COVID-19 prompt decision to close doors and refuse donations

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

WHL cancels remaining games of season, hopeful for playoffs at later date

The Kelowna Rockets would have played their last game on March 21

Players react emotionally to sudden end of dream hockey season

‘Disappointment is usually something we save for when we lose. This is just a feeling of sadness.’

Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre closes its doors

Decision made to control spread of COVID-19

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

