‘Revelstokians who want to help Revelstoke’: Fire Department recruiting volunteers

Fire Department looking to support career firefighters with volunteers from the community

The Revelstoke Fire Department is looking for ‘Revelstokians who want to help Revelstoke’ according to fire chief Steve DeRousie, with the number of volunteer firefighters in the community low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the fire department has 10 staff members, including fire chiefs, dispatchers, and career firefighters, and 23 volunteers.

“That’s half of what we need,” said DeRousie.

Revelstoke city council has funding in place to support 40 volunteers.

According to DeRousie, there’s a great need for recruitment to support the career firefighters in the force right now.

“We’re looking for people to make a fairly significant commitment, because we’re going to make a fairly significant commitment to them, to provide the professional training,” said DeRousie. “It’s gonna take a year to get through that training.”

The training provided by the Revelstoke Fire Department is career-level training that is recognized across Canada.

According to DeRousie, they’re looking for people of any background or experience, anyone who’s passionate about being active and engaged.

“The question that you have to ask yourself is ‘what’s in it for you?’” said DeRousie. “What are you going to get out of this? When people feel that they’re valued, they do a lot of extra work.”

The training process includes classroom work to get the theory involved in firefighting, and hands-on work, including being involved in real-life scenarios to put the practical skills together.

“You’re pulling up to the training centre on the fire truck, and you’re jumping off, you’re throwing your breathing apparatus, you’re pulling a hose, running up to the building,” said DeRousie about the real-life training scenarios. “It may all be pretend, but you’re preparing for the real thing.”

To get involved, visit the Revelstoke Fire Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/revelstokefirerescue.

