Yesterday the Revelstoke Review mistakenly reported that the nomination period for the byelection was coming up on Dec. 15.

This was preliminary information that has not yet been approved for release by city staff or by city council and was mistakenly published by us.

We apologize for the error and will keep you updated when the official information about the byelection is released in the future.

