Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

The family of Ryan Shtuka is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his recovery.

Shtuka, 20-years-old, was last seen leaving a residence on Burfield Drive in Sun Peaks around 2:10 a.m. Feb. 17.

“He was to walk a short distance to his home. Ryan did not show up for work later that day and has not been active on social media or cellular networks since then,” said a Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers spokesperson.

The family originally offered a $5,000 reward for information Feb. 26. They are now offering $15,000 in hopes of finding Shtuka.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with the financial costs of the search, with $56,108 of the $75,000 goal raised.

Shtuka is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian male with a lean build. Shtuka has blonde hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Shtuka was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, blue coat and burgundy ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

