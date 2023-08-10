Conservative MP Dan Albas has represented the riding of Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicola. Multiple boundary changes and the creation of new ridings will affect the political map of British Columbia. (Photo contributed)

Conservative MP Dan Albas has represented the riding of Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicola. Multiple boundary changes and the creation of new ridings will affect the political map of British Columbia. (Photo contributed)

Riding changes to affect multiple B.C. communities, Okanagan MP says

Communities within Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola to fall into five ridings if changes approved

Federal riding boundary changes will affect communities in B.C. Interior, MP Dan Albas says.

Albas, the Conservative MP for the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said the Federal Electoral Boundary Commission changes would alter his riding.

Communities within his present riding would end up in five different federal ridings, if the boundary changes are adopted. The proposed changes have not yet been ratified by the House of Commons.

Summerland, Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and parts of Kelowna would be in a new riding called Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna.

READ ALSO: Proposed boundary changes will affect Albas’s riding in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

READ ALSO: Report realigns federal ridings in Central Okanagan

Princeton, Keremeos, Cawston and Hedley would become part of the riding of Similkameen-West Kootenay, which also would include the city of Penticton and the Penticton Indian Band.

Merritt and Logan Lake would become part of the new Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding.

“There is seldom a proposed solution to riding boundary changes that will please everyone,” Albas said. “Aside from regional considerations that are very important in rural areas, accommodating every point of view is not always possible.”

He added that the boundary changes are done by an independent commission whose members listened to feedback from the public.

Riding boundaries are reviewed every 10 years. The review, which began in 2022, will increase the total number of seats in the House of Commons from 338 to 343. British Columbia will have one additional seat in the House of Commons. However, accommodating the additional riding has resulted in numerous riding and boundary changes throughout the province.

The new riding of Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna covers a smaller geographic area than the existing riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

Albas said the new riding will have a rural and agricultural character, with similar issues in many regions.

The boundary changes must now be approved in Parliament before they take effect. The earliest the changes will take effect will be April 1, 2024. If a snap election is called before that time, the present ridings will remain in effect.

Under Canada’s fixed-date election law, the next federal election can occur no later than Oct. 20, 2025. However, the present government is a Liberal minority. Albas said minority governments last around two years on average. The present government will reach its two-year mark this fall.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

federal governmentOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 horses dead in 3 weeks at Vancouver racecourse

Just Posted

The Great War Veterans Association building (later renamed Revelstoke Legion) with the German cannon on the lawn, circa 1920. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5974)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 10

A rendering of a Cabot flag with Mt. Begbie in the background. (Cabot)
First look at Cabot Pacific Golf Course in Revelstoke

Megan Twaits and Jeremy Marotte at Refuge Farm and Foraged Goods in Revelstoke, B.C. (Photo by Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The seek to the steep: How a Revelstoke couple forages tea for their farming business

(File photo)
Revelstoke to examine composting program in 2024 budget