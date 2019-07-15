Environment Canada says there is a risk of thunderstorm in Revelstoke this afternoon. (File photo)

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon in Revelstoke

Roads and weather for July 15

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Becoming cloudy this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 13.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Mowing between Highway 1 and Wallis Rd for 74.7 km. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

