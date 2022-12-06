Road closure planned on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

The road will be closed from 8–10 p.m. for avalanche control starting 9 kilometres from Revelstoke

DriveBC are alerting the public that a road closure is planned for avalanche control work on Highway 1, about 9 kilometres west of Revelstoke between 8 and 10 p.m. tonight (Dec. 6).

⛔❄️❄️ #BCHwy1 – avalanche control work today between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge – 9 to 24 km west of #Revelstoke from 8:00 PM to 10 PM PST. ℹ️ https://t.co/bbYwevQRN9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2022

The work is planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate (24 kilometres west of Revelstoke) and Clanwilliam OH Bridge (9 kilometres west of Revelstoke). There will be no alternative route during the closure, so drivers are warned to look for traffic control personnel.

An update is expected at 9:45 p.m.

