Road construction continues to the east, high 19 in Revelstoke today

Construction continues to the east of Revelstoke on Highway 1. (File photo)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Rain ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

For more see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Columbia West FSR, Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Quartz Creek FSR; Quartz Creek FSR and Wiseman Rd from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Single Lane alternating traffic.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction today.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Wallis Rd and the end of Highway 23. from 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Maintenance between Canoe St and the end of Highway 23.

Highways 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June 12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Brisco Rd. north of Radium Hot Springs, 0.01 Ha, out of control, suspected to be human caused.

Toby Creek near Invermere, 0.02 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

North Plumbob Rd, south of Jaffray , 0.46 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Linklater Creek, south of Cranbrook near the USA border , 50 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Tuzo Creek, near Beaverdell, 11.2 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Balfour Face, near Balfour, 0.67 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

2 km E of Caribou Creek, west of Nakusp , 0.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.