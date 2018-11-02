Interior B.C. town floods

Nearby creek burst due to heavy rain

Due to heavy rain a nearby creek behind the Frontier Motel in Revelstoke, B.C. burst its bank this morning. Road crews arrived on the scene early this morning. Highway 23 is closed between Highway 1 and Cleland Rd. For detour, use Cleland Rd thru to Laforme.

Road crews are directing traffic, but one van thought they could make it. They could not. According to road crews, the van started to float. There is no reported damage to the Frontier Motel.

Road crews are currently trying to block pouring water from the flooded creek. They will bring in a backhoe to drain the road.

 

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

