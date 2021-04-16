A driver stopped by Saanich police following a road rage incident on April 15 was found to be impaired, in violation of a license restriction and in a damaged vehicle. They received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

A driver stopped by Saanich police following a road rage incident on April 15 was found to be impaired, in violation of a license restriction and in a damaged vehicle. They received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Road rager fails breathalyzer on busy B.C. highway in vehicle he shouldn’t be driving

Saanich police say man was operating vehicle without required ignition lock

A road rage incident reported in the Greater Victoria area Thursday afternoon resulted in a 90-day suspension for the offending driver found to be impaired by alcohol.

On April 15, Saanich police received numerous calls about a driver allegedly exhibiting road rage on the Pat Bay Highway. A school officer heard the reports come in and intercepted the driver on Blanshard Street at Saanich Road.

READ ALSO: Victoria bylaw staff encampment work to include police escort through April

Police discovered the driver was operating without an ignition interlock – a breathalyzer device that tests for impairment before allowing the vehicle to start – despite a license restriction that required it. The vehicle was also damaged.

The driver failed a breathalyzer test on scene and received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. Southbound traffic was impacted in the area for about an hour with officers clearing the area before 4 p.m.

