The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos may be under control but it left behind many dangerous trees that are preventing travel along the Ashnola River Road. (BC Wildfire Service)

Road remains closed south of Keremeos after wildfire

The Ashnola River Road is still considered too dangerous for the public

Despite the Crater Creek wildfire being held and area restrictions being lifted, the Ashnola River Road remains closed.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Sept. 14, says the road is still unsafe.

“Crews are working in challenging terrain to remove many dangerous trees, and there is no estimate yet on when the road can be safely reopened to the public,” the ministry said.

After the Crater Creek Wildfire surged in size on Aug. 15, the fire reached an estimated 46,500 hectares by the time it was held.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Similkameen confirmed at the end of August that structures were damaged by the fire, but the full extent has not been made public.

The Cathedral Lakes Lodge, which is accessed by traveling south along the Ashnola River Road, had its main building survive, but the base camp and other structures were destroyed by the fire.

READ MORE: Crater Creek fire burns right up to Cathedral Lakes Lodge's door

