A bumble bee explores a blooming sitka valerian near the summit of Mount Revelstoke. The bumble bee and others like it are the subject of a summer-spanning project by the national park to create a better image of what bee species are present on the mountain. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Roads and weather conditions for Revelstoke today

Construction today:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary.Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No construction to Salmon Arm.

Highway 23 north: No construction.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

See DriveBC for more information.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 20. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 7.

See Environment Canada for more information.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast fire centre:

Drinkwater Rd. near Kimberley: 0.03 Ha, under control. Suspected to be human caused.

St. Mary Lake Rd. near Kimberley: 0.60 Ha, under control. Suspected to be human caused.

Fenwick Rd. east of Cranbrook: 0.1 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Englishman Creek, south of Cranbrook: 0.01 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.

 

