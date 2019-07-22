Roads and weather conditions for Revelstoke

High 30 degrees for July 22

Forecast with Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge. Single lane alternating traffic.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd, expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No planned construction.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

None.

For more information see B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

 

