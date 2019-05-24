Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Scheduled construction:

Highway 1 east:Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Utility work between Kerr Rd and Arnold Frtg (1 km east of Sicamous) until 11 a.m.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Highway 23. Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Environment Canada’s forecast:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 23. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 9.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

No active fires.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.

