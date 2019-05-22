Mix of sun and cloud expected today. (File photo)

Roads and weather in Revelstoke today

Scheduled construction:

Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance between Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk and Greely Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information go to DriveBC.

Environment Canada forecast:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Drinkwater Rd. near Kimberley. 0.03 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

St. Marys Lake Rd. near Kimberley. 0.6 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Fenwick Rd.east of Cranbrook. 0.1 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

