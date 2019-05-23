There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. (File photo)

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Scheduled construction:

Highway 1 east:Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Utility work between Kerr Rd and Arnold Frtg (1 km east of Sicamous) until 11 a.m.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Highway 23. Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Low 10.

For more see Environment Canada.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Drinkwater Rd. near Kimberley. 0.03 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

St. Marys Lake Rd. near Kimberley. 0.6 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation
Next story
Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting, to some anger

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 22

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 20, 1899 Great improvements had been… Continue reading

Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

Join students at City Hall to call for climate action

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

No new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

Downhill Fiver Series May 26, 10 a.m. Get stoked for the 2019… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read