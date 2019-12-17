Roads to and from Revelstoke extremely snowy

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h. Temperature steady near zero.
Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near zero.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow and limited visability. Vehicle recovery 18 km east of Revelstoke. There was a fatal crash yesterday between a sudan and semi truck.
West to Sicamous: Snow removal. Up to 30 minute closures.
Highway 23
North: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.
South: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
New snow: 16 cm
Base depth: 139 cm
Season total: 352 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Tuesday
“Keep your head up today!Limit your exposure to overhead avalanche paths. The light, dry powder is creating fast, far-reaching avalanches that are quietly zipping into valley bottoms with little sound.”
Alpine: High
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Considerable
For more information visit Parks Canada