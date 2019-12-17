Snow day in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Roads to and from Revelstoke extremely snowy

DriveBC says to expect waits and congestion

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow and limited visability. Vehicle recovery 18 km east of Revelstoke. There was a fatal crash yesterday between a sudan and semi truck.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway open after fatal crash accident east of Revelstoke

West to Sicamous: Snow removal. Up to 30 minute closures.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

South: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 16 cm

Base depth: 139 cm

Season total: 352 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Keep your head up today!Limit your exposure to overhead avalanche paths. The light, dry powder is creating fast, far-reaching avalanches that are quietly zipping into valley bottoms with little sound.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Victoria nurse urges compassion after being confronted while saving overdose victim
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open east of Golden

