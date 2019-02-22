Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 1 cm

Base at 1,950m: 211 cm

Season total: 795 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 22 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Good conditions considering the lack of recent snow. Cold temps are promoting snow surface faceting, which is helping to maintain ski quality. Pockets of wind slab and loose dry avalanches are the main concern, especially in steep sun exposed terrain.”

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

