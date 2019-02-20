Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for black ice on highways

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Limited visibility with snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Black ice. Compact snow. Limited visibility with snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 3 cm

Base at 1,950m: 213 cm

Season total: 793 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 20 at 6:45 a.m.:

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.