Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for black ice on highways

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Limited visibility with snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Black ice. Compact snow. Limited visibility with snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 3 cm

Base at 1,950m: 213 cm

Season total: 793 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 20 at 6:45 a.m.:

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
City’s plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Just Posted

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for black ice on highways

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Hold on to your toque, wind and snow today

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Revelstoke Acrobats bring home nine medals

Gymnastics club leaps to success on trampoline and double mini trampoline

Clovechok speaks to government remembering Field derailment victims

Doug Clovechok, Revelstoke’s MLA, spoke at the legislature today about the derailment… Continue reading

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

City’s plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Salmon Arm bylaw would impact approximately 175 retail stores and 50 food outlets/restaurants

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Crash closes highway between Vernon and Lumby

Traffic being routed around the scene

Most Read