Roads, weather, avalanche conditions today for Revelstoke area

Snow is expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km (Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Slushy with slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. Light snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3.

Tonight: Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 1 cm

Base at 1,950m: 210 cm

Season total: 787 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 19 at 6:45 a.m.:

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget
UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

