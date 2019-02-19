Roads, weather, avalanche conditions today for Revelstoke area

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km (Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Slushy with slippery sections.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Cloudy. Light snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3.
Tonight: Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 1 cm
Base at 1,950m: 210 cm
Season total: 787 cm
Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 19 at 6:45 a.m.:
Alpine: 2 – Moderate
- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
- Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
- Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
Treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Below treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.