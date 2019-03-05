Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Watch for slipper sections

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Snow deposit removal at West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park (1 km west of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Expect 20 – minute delays.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 206 cm

Season total: 804 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar.05 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Watch for pockets of hard windslab sitting on rotten facets in the alpine. These slabs can be triggered by a person and shoot off the slope like an oversized cookie – a disastrous scenario in steep, exposed terrain.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return
Next story
PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Armstrong team wins A Event of 67th Annual Revelstoke bonspiel

The Revelstoke Curling Club hosted their 67th Annual Bonspiel over the weekend.… Continue reading

Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Watch for slipper sections

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Revelstoke RCMP seeking fraud suspect

The RCMP are seeking a person of interest with respect to a… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland

It was a day of merriness and madness as Revelstoke dancers took… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Speaker series at Okanagan College has leadership focus

The series takes place March 13

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Shuswap resident

Two snowmobilers missing in North Okanagan

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Most Read