Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area for 11.2 km (30 to 19 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Mar 1. From 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST on Thursday and Friday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. A few flurries beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 10.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 4 cm

Base at 1,950m: 207 cm

Season total: 814 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar.1 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Even when the hazard is rated “Low, Low, Low” always exercise safe travel practises; Ski your line one at a time, manage cornices appropriately, be cognisant of terrain traps, and other lingering hazards.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.