Roads, weather, skiing conditions for Revelstoke area today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High zero. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 8.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 0 cm
Base at 1,950m: 210 cm
Season total: 809 cm
Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Feb. 27 at 6:45 a.m.:
“Soaking up some sun on South-facing slopes is appealing with the cold temp’s. Be cautious of sluffing or thin wind slabs on steep southerly terrain.”
Alpine: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Below treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.