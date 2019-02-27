Roads, weather, skiing conditions for Revelstoke area today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High zero. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 8.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 210 cm

Season total: 809 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Feb. 27 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Soaking up some sun on South-facing slopes is appealing with the cold temp’s. Be cautious of sluffing or thin wind slabs on steep southerly terrain.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.