Peachland Fire Department contained fire before it could spread to trees

A small wildfire broke out early Sunday morning near Peachland, just before 6 a.m.

The fire, which was burning up a hill beside Chidley Road, was extinguished quickly by the Peachland Fire Department before it could spread out of the grass and into trees.

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News Email me or message me on Facebook Follow us on Facebook