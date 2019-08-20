Robbery tactic used on Salmon Arm senior not uncommon

RCMP advice comes after credit cards stolen in Walmart parking lot

Advice from RCMP on how to avoid daytime robbery comes after a Salmon Arm senior was robbed of credit cards in a parking lot earlier this week.

On Friday, Aug. 16, Doreen McColman filed a complaint with Salmon Arm RCMP a day after five credit cards were stolen from her purse and used to rack up $900 worth of charges.

The robbery took place in the Salmon Arm Walmart parking lot when McColman was loading groceries into her car. A male distracted her by asking if she had lost something near the front of her vehicle. While she was distracted, police believe an accomplice stole the cards from her purse.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says police are investigating, attempting to identify the culprits.

West said the tactic used on McColman – diverting attention away from belongings while an accomplice steals a wallet, credit cards, keys or other valuables – is not new. To avoid falling victim to this scheme, West advises:

• Finish what you are doing. If individuals encroach on your personal space, yell at them to back away to attract attention;

• Lock valuables in your vehicle with windows rolled up and hold on to your keys;

• Then, if you want to investigate, do so with extreme caution but do not let people in your car or go near another car.

“Remember, you can always call the police for us to come and help at any point,” said West.

