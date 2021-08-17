(Jennifer Klumpp/GoFundMe)

Rock Creek man’s home burns down after lightning strike

His sister-in-law launched a fundraiser for him to support him

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched after a Rock Creek man’s home went up in flames earlier this month.

Jennifer Klumpp said her brother-in-law Kyle’s home was struck by lightning around 4 a.m. on Aug. 4. In her fundraising campaign, Klumpp said the fire ignited at the house’s front door.

“Once Kyle had realized how extreme the situation was, he tried several things trying to save it,” according to the page.

“The blaze happened so fast there was very little he could do.”

Kyle, along with his dog, made it out safely with no injuries.

“Unfortunately, there is no insurance that will cover this home,” she wrote.

“Kyle has always been a sentimental kind of guy with a lot of special things in his home that can’t be replaced.

The funds raised from the campaign will go towards helping Kyle build a new house in the spring.

To donate, you can visit Kyle’s fundraising page.

