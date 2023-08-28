Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Rock slide blocks Highway 97 north of Summerland

All lanes of traffic reported blocked as of afternoon of Aug. 28

An assessment is in progress following of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessement.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

While the roadblock affects 0.3 kilometres, the detours in effect are considerably longer. DriveBC lists Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33 for detours.

The next update is expected around 5 p.m.

Highway 97landslideSummerland

