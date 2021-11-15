A rock slide had Highway 1 closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke on Monday morning, Nov. 15, 2021. (DriveBC image)

Rock slide closes Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Drivers warned to expect major delays

  • Nov. 15, 2021 7:50 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 is closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke due to rocks on the road.

Drive BC reports a rock slide occurred between Kerr Road and Highway 23 South, and that a detour was available via Highway 23 South.

Drivers were asked to watch for traffic control personnel and warned to expect major delays.

A rock slide had Highway 1 closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke on Monday morning, Nov. 15, 2021. (DriveBC image)
