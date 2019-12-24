Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

A rockslide early in the morning of Dec. 24 has closed Highway 97 at the south end of Vaseaux Lake. There is no current estimate for when the road will be reopened. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

A rock slide has shut down Highway 97 in both directions near Okanagan Falls.

The slide occurred between Sundial Road and Vaseux Lake Crescent, about 5 km south of Okanagan Falls.

DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress, however there is currently no estimated time of the highway reopening.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 Closed north of #OliverBC at Vaseux Lake due to a rockslide. Assessment in progress. Detour see: https://t.co/5ldnprorZ1 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2019

A detour is available via Highway 3 to Keremeos and Highway 3A from Keremeos to Kaleden.

According to DriveBC rocks began to fall on the road about 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.