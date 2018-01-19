Highway crews snapped this pic Thursday afternoon of a rock slide that has closed Hwy. 1, six kilometres east of Spences Bridge. Image: Twitter/@TranBC

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Highway 1 is closed in both directions after a rock slide Thursday afternoon forced crews to close the highway for cleanup.

The rock slide just after 1 p.m. took out a large semi-truck about six kilometres east of Spences Bridge, south of Ashcroft.

Transportation crews arrived on scene and reported the driver walked away unharmed.

As of this morning, crews anticipate the highway will reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, putting the total closure time at more than 24 hours.

Westbound and eastbound detours are available on nearby highways.

DriveBC’s next update is expected at 10 a.m.

Send us your news tips, photos and video by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose
Next story
Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Just Posted

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Glimpses of the Past

From cattle straying into the mountains in 1893 to eastern access to the city talks in 1968

The Revelstoke Railway Museum charts a new course

Laura Young is the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s new executive director

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

Vernon homeless camp decommissioned

Camp off Highway 97 near 48th Avenue knocked down Thursday

Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose

The highest was Kelowna General with about 355, followed by Vernon Jubilee 310 and Royal Inland in Kamloops with 180

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Penticton organizer caught off-guard on NHL Young Stars comment

Penticton event chair said he cannot confirm or deny anything, just that an event will be held in the city

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital

Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in B.C. as a fiction writer and novelist

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Most Read